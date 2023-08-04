Team India Achieves Massive Feat T20 Feat, Joins Arch-rivals Pakistan in Elite List

Team India made it to the history book of cricket when the Hardik Pandya-led side walked into the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Thursday to play the first T20I against West Indies. It marked the 200th appearance of the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. Moreover, India is only the second team after arch-rivals Pakistan who have so far played a total of 223 T20I games.

With 193 T20I appearances, New Zealand are following India on the list. Based on the number of matches, the other teams on the top-five list include West Indies and Sri Lanka who have played 180 and 179 T20I matches respectively.

England and Wales Cricket Board introduced the 20-over format in 2003 when the first T20 tournament was played by English county teams. However, the first official international game of this format was organised between New Zealand and Australia in 2005 in Auckland. A year later, India made their maiden appearance in a T20 international game against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Under the captaincy of former batter Virender Sehwag, the Indian brigade picked up an easy 6-wicket victory in the match.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) organised the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. A total of 12 teams took part in the tournament. Following some enthralling matches, India and Pakistan booked their ticket to the final. Led by Mahendra Sing Dhoni, India registered a thrilling last-gasp victory in the summit clash to take the title home.

In India’s 200th T20I match, two young talents Tilak Verma and Mukesh Kumar made their international debut in the shortest format. But the milestone game saw a disappointing ending for India as they suffered a close 4-wicket defeat in the low-scoring affair. Batting first, West Indies could produce 149 runs in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets each.

Coming to chase, India lost both of their openers early. Then Suryakumar Yadav and debutant Tilak Verma took over the charge. But the partnership didn’t last long, with Surya returning to the pavilion for 21 runs. Verma looked to be in good form as the young batter scored a quickfire 39 off 22 balls. But the other batters failed in their task.