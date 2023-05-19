Team India Squad for WTC Final to Leave in 3 Batches, BCCI Planning to Organise Practice Game: Report

Amid the ongoing IPL 2023 season, Team India’s squad for the World Test Championship final will leave for the United Kingdom in 3 batches. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are also planning to host a practice match for the Rohit Sharma-led unit ahead of their trial by fire against Australia in the WTC final which will take place at the Oval in London from June 7-11.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Indian team for the WTC final will leave in 3 batches given the ongoing IPL season, the first batch will leave straight after the completion of the league phase of IPL. Those players whose teams will not qualify for the playoffs will fly out to the United Kingdom on May 23 and acclimatise to the conditions there.

The second batch will fly out on May 23 and 24, after the completion of the two playoff matches, those players whose teams miss out on the IPL final are likely to be part of the second batch. Finally, the last batch will leave for the UK on May 30, a couple of days after the IPL 2023 season final which will be played in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur are likely to be part of the first batch while Mukesh Kumar, who is part of the standby list of players will also leave for the UK straight after the completion of the IPL’s league phase.

Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat are nursing injuries and their progress is being monitored by the BCCI. Whereas, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad are all likely to leave in the second and third batches depending on how their respective teams fare in the IPL playoffs.

Furthermore, the BCCI are also planning to organise a practice match for the Indian team to get back into the Test mode ahead of the WTC final.