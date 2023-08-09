'Tere ko Especially Khatam Karna Hai': Hardik Pandya's Advice For Tilak Varma Before Hitting Match-Winning Six - WATCH

Hardik Pandya’s match-winning six against West Indies in the third T20I against West Indies has not gone well with the fans. Pandya has faced a lot of online flak for hitting the winning runs when youngster Tilak Varma was batting on the other end at 49 not out, one run short of his 2nd consecutive half-century this series. A video has surfaced on the internet in which the stump mic caught Pandya giving the young batter advice to bat deep and finish the game for India.

The footage shows Hardik advising Tilak from the other end saying, “Tere ko especially khatam karna hai, rukna hai. Gendo ka fark padta hai (You have to stay there and finish the game. The number of balls faced makes a difference).” Tilak was batting on 44 off 32 balls at the time and India needed just 12 runs with 23 balls left in the innings and the skipper wanted him to finish the game for the team.

On the fifth ball of the 18th over India were two runs short of the target, Pandya smashed Rovman Powell for six over long-on to finish the game.

Fans criticized Pandya for his match-winning shot, citing the example of MS Dhoni who years back defended a ball just to let Virat Kohli score the winning runs. Indian fans did not care about the victory and the six became the talking point of the match as people blamed Hardik for Tilak not reaching the milestone.

Tilak has become a fan favourite in just 3 matches with his superb batting. The southpaw has scored 139 runs in the 3 innings he has played. Tilak’s ability to play mature innings and smash the ball at will is what excites fans and has made him a star.

India needed to win the third T20I to stay alive in the series after disappointing losses in the first 2 matches. The inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav to the team turned out to be a master move as the Chinaman took 3 wickets and lead the bowling line-up. India came out to chase a target of 160. The duo of Surya Kumar Yadav and Tilak Varma carried India to a comfortable victory with 13 balls left in the innings.