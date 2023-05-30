'Test Matches Get Finished in 3 Days': Twitterati Reacts as IPL 2023 Final Stretches Beyond Reserve Day

The rain played spoilsport once again in the Indian Premier League 2023 final as it struck again on the Reserve Day to halt the play at Narendra Modi Stadium. The first innings of the match went well as Gujarat Titans posted 214/4 in 20 overs without any interruption.

However, the second innings started a bit late due to passing showers. However, the play resumed soon but it struck back and halted the game for a long time

Chasing 215 to win, Chennai Super Kings were 4/0 in 0.3 overs as the second innings began slightly late due to a mid-innings show at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Live Score a> CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Updates

The match which was supposed to be held on Sunday will get his result on Tuesday.

The cricketer fraternity and fans reacted on Twitter after the revised target was set for 171 runs in 15 overs as the match was pushed to Tuesday.

This is indeed a season of firsts in #TataIPL. We were supposed to get the champion on Sunday….now, it’ll be happen on Tuesday — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 29, 2023

Longest T20 match ever played started on 28th May and will end on 30th May #CSKvsGT #IPL2023Final— Mayank Vavadiya (@361Mayank) May 29, 2023

The longest #IPL game ever!Test matches have finished in 3 days before. Now, it’s time for a T20 match.#IPL2023Final pic.twitter.com/KDUf0uV5aD — Sahil Bhalla (@IMSahilBhalla) May 29, 2023

A T20 match final to now enter it’s 3rd day as the play set to resume at 12:10 am.The longest T20 final may be this is also a record. Bhaiya .. test match bana diye .#CSKvsGT#IPL2023Final#MSDhoni #GTvCSK #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/xGBrNoqVI0 — Gaurav Verma (@no_offence420) May 29, 2023

B Sai Sudharsan struck a 47-ball 96 and missed his maiden IPL century, but did a fine job to take his team to a daunting total with Shubman Gill (39), Wriddhiman Saha (54) and Hardik Pandya (21 not out) chipping in with vital contributions.

It began with the ground staff immediately rushing to the middle to cover the centre with multiple layers of the sheet as the mid-innings show ended, but the game began soon after as it was just a drizzle.

However, a mere three balls into the second innings with CSK openers Devon Conway (0 not out) and Ruturaj Gaekwad (4 not out), the heavens opened up again.

For the fans, unfortunately, it was yet another test of patience as sudden rains left them drenched, with plenty of them remaining seated while it poured heavily for about 10 minutes.