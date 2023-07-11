'Our Constant, Our Pride': Texas Super Kings Launch Official Kit For Inaugural Major League Cricket

Texas Super Kings, the sister franchise of five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, have unveiled their jersey for the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC). The kit comes in the iconic yellow colour, for which the franchise is recognised in different tournaments. Apart from MS Dhoni-led CSK in the IPL, the yellow franchise also owns the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the South African T20 league.

The video on TSK’s official Twitter page opens with the voice of their skipper Du Plessis, who demonstrated the pride of wearing the yellow kit. The South African batter could be heard saying, “They say change is inevitable. It’s permanent. It’s, in fact, a constant. But you know, what’s been our constant? Our Pride, passion, team spirit, fire in the belly, jersey.”

The video progressed to show the evolution of the Super Kings’ jersey in different competitions. After showing glimpses of Chennai and Joburg’s kit, it reveals the first look at TSK’s official jersey with captain Faf du Plessis’ name and No 13 imprinted on the back.

While the yellow colour and the emblem of a roaring lion have been retained, the green stripes on the CSK and JSK kits have been replaced by maroon ones for TSK. Instead of wearing caps, the TSK players will be seen in yellow hats, which feature the logo of the franchise in the middle.

The launch of the TSK jersey was able to create much buzz among CSK fans. Some of them seem curious to purchase the shirt as they have asked about its availability in India in the comment section.

Several current and former CSK players will be seen playing for Texas Super Kings in the inaugural Major League Cricket. CSK’s bowling coach Dwayne Bravo will once again take the field, while the other foreign players include Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee and Daniel Sams. Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu was also roped in by TSK but will be unavailable due to some personal reasons.

Texas Super Kings will begin their campaign with the tournament opener against Los Angeles Knight Riders (sister franchise of Kolkata Knight Riders) on July 14. The other teams featuring in the first season of MLC are MI New York, Seattle Orcas, Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns.