'Thala Paaru': MS Dhoni Walks in to Baashha Title Track at Chepauk During CSK's Game Against PBKS

Chennai Super Kings conceded their second defeat in their last two outings as they went down to Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The CSK faithful that had made their way to the stadium to get a glimpse of their favourite team returned wishing for more after the loss, but they at least got the consolation of witnessing CSK skipper MS Dhoni taking the crease.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

In the final over of the first innings, Dhoni walked in to bat at number 6 following the fall of Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket.

As the beloved captain walked onto the field, the iconic background score from Rajinikanth’s 1995 blockbuster ‘Baashha’ played almost as if on cue, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

MSD entry with Baasha music Goosebumps pic.twitter.com/ewJCcyphsx— ΛB (@A_forAbii) April 30, 2023

The movie is considered to be one of the best films ever made in the history of Tamil cinema and went on to break multiple records at the box office. The title music of the film is a long-standing favourite in this part of the country and assures goosebumps whenever it is played.

The image of Dhoni walking out to the centre to the beats of the music made the moment more picturesque and Dhoni followed the walk by scoring 13 runs off the four balls he faced.

Adoringly called ‘Thala’ by the yellow-faithful, Dhoni smashed two sixers in the last over, which would have satisfied any CSK supported who paid good money to get into the stadium.

Dhoni’s cameo helped CSK post a total of 200, as the home side capitalised on Devon Conway’s brilliant unbeaten 92-run knock.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

PBKS were given a decent start to the chase by skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Prabsimran Singh, who put up a 50-run partnership for the first wicket before Dhawan was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande.

Prabsimran’s 42 runs off 24 deliveries and Liam Livingstone’s 40 off 24 steadied the Punjab chase and brought them close to victory before Sikandar Raza and Shahrukh Khan polished off the chase successfully to give PBKS two points on the board.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here