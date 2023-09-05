CHANGE LANGUAGE
3-MIN READ

'Thank You All': Kushal Bhurtel's Post After Nepal's Elimination from Asia Cup 2023

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 19:49 IST

Pallekele

Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel (AP and X)

Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel said playing playing against top nations in the Asia Cup was both a blessing and a challenge.

Nepal’s Asia Cup campaign came to an end after suffering a defeat at the hands of India on Monday. While Nepal failed to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the tournament, the team will have several positive takeaways after their resilient performance against India. Reflecting on the team’s journey, Nepal international cricketer Kushal Bhurtel called the opportunity to play in the Asia Cup an “honour". Dropping pictures from the match against India on X (formerly known as Twitter), Bhurtel wrote, “Representing our nation in the Asia Cup was an incredible honour and privilege. Playing against top nations is both a blessing and a challenge, and we believe we could have done even better. Your support throughout this journey has meant the world to us. Thank you all."

Bhurtel’s post on the platform has earned him the appreciation of several cricket fans.

“Well played Kushal!! Not easy to bat in these conditions and against these world-class bowlers,” a fan wrote.

Another said, “It was a damn good effort from our boys, sir. We have told them loud and clear that we are here for the long run.”

“Well played yesterday Kushal! You are a superstar,” one fan added.

Another fan posted, “Well done. We all are proud of you. Best wishes for the future.”

An individual appreciated Bhurtel’s fearless attitude on the pitch. He wrote, “Congratulations to a fearless batter. Gem Nepali cricket.”

“You guys have made the whole nation proud…congratulations and best of luck for coming tournaments”, wrote another.

Nepal squared off against Pakistan to begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign. Nepal’s bowlers couldn’t make any significant impact as Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed both smashed centuries each to establish a 342-run total. Nepal were unable to impress with the bat either as their entire team was dismissed for a score of 104. Kushal Bhurtel was the first batter to depart for eight runs in four balls. He belted two boundaries in the game. It was Pakistan’s Shadab Khan who scalped four wickets to curb Nepal.

In their next game against India, Nepal were a little more impressive as they amassed 230 runs during their batting innings. Kushal Bhurtel scored 38 runs in 25 balls, hitting three boundaries and two maximums in the game. Aasif Sheikh scored a half-century and Sompal Kami added another 48 runs to Nepal’s total. However, India proved to be just too strong as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained not out to deliver a 10-wicket victory for their side.

first published:September 05, 2023, 19:49 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 19:49 IST