'That's What Senior Players Can do': Ravi Shastri Praises Rohit Sharma For Soaking in The Pressure Against Delhi Capitals

After two consecutive defeats, five-time champions Mumbai Indians got their IPL 2023 campaign off the mark with a thrilling last-ball win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Their first win of the season coincided with their captain Rohit Sharma showing form with his first IPL fifty since 2021.

On a difficult wicket, DC rode on Axar Patel’s blistering half-century to put up a competitive total of 172-all out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. MI then made a solid start to the chase with the opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Rohit stitching a 71-run partnership to set the base for the win.

Rohit looked in good touch as he struck six fours and four sixes during a 45-ball 65. DC managed to drag the contest into the 20th over with MI scoring the winning runs off the final delivery.

Ravi Shastri praised Rohit for walking the talk as he soaked up the pressure and being the senior player of the team, led the way.

“He soaked the pressure because that’s what the senior players can do. They have been in those situations before; they have the experience and that’s why he said it in the last game that it’s important to step up to the party. He led from the front and it will do him a world of good, captaining the side as the tournament progresses," Shastri said on Star Sports.

“We have known with Mumbai Indians in the past that once they get off to a start, they can win two to three games on the bounce. So, it’s an important game to win and the fact they won in this fashion, handling the pressure in those final overs should stand them in good stead," he added.

MI have a rest of four days now before returning to action at home against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 16.

