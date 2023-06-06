'The Boys Have Earned It': Rahul Dravid Praises Rohit & Co For Making it to the Second Consecutive WTC Final

Team India will take on Australia in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London, starting Wednesday. It’s the second consecutive final for India after having lost the last one to New Zealand in 2021. After two years of a roller-coaster ride, Rohit Sharma & Co are going fight Australia for the prestigious mace. Ahead of the much-awaited face-off, India head coach Rahul Dravid opened up on the team’s journey in the past couple of years.

In a video shared by Star Sports, Dravid said the opportunity of playing yet another WTC Final has been earned by the Indian players following two years of relentless hard work and multiple series wins.

“It’s exciting for all the players to be playing this game again. It’s two years of hard work that leads to this one match. You need to play a lot of Test series and a lot of things need to go your way. There are lots of ups and down through the course of the season and then to be able to get the opportunity to play this game – it’s certainly well deserved and the boys have earned it,” Dravid told Star Sports.

The former Indian captain further shared his experience as the team’s coach. Dravid took charge after the completion of Ravi Shastri’s tenure in November 2021. Since then, he has been working closely with the likes of Paras Mhambrey, Vikram Rathour and T Dilip in taking the team to newer heights.

“I have enjoyed it [coaching Team India]. It’s really a great bunch of guys to work with. Have built a very good relationship with a lot of players. It’s nice to be a part of their journeys as well.

“You’ve got some experienced players and you have also got a lot of younger players coming through as well. Over the course of the last 18 months, we had to use a lot of players because of the amount of cricket that India plays. There have been a lot of players who have come in and out of the system. So, it’s been a great learning experience for me as well. Even I’ve learnt a lot about myself as a person,” Dravid concluded.