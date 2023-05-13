'The Crown Is Back...' Gujarat Titans' Incredible Post as Rashid Khan Regains Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rashid Khan went all guns blazing against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a mammoth total of 219, Rashid came up with a blistering knock of unbeaten 79 off 32 balls. Rashid registered the highest-ever score by a No. 8 batter in the history of IPL.

The Afghan international surpassed Pat Cummins’ score of 66 which was scored against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. Earlier, Rashid excelled in the bowling department by scalping four crucial wickets. Rashid gave away 30 runs after completing his four overs.

Rashid dethroned Rajasthan Royals spinner to claim the top spot in IPL 2023 Purple Cap list. The official Twitter handle of the Gujarat-based franchise celebrated the feat by sharing a picture of Rashid.

“The crown is back where it belongs,” the franchise tweeted. After playing 12 matches in IPL 2023, Rashid Khan has bagged 23 wickets.

Rashid Khan’s superb all-round effort, however, got overshadowed by Suryakumar Yadav’s splendid century. Despite putting up magnificent batting, Rashid could not power Gujarat to victory on Friday. Rashid Khan came down to bat at a time when Gujarat were reeling at 100/6 in 12 overs.

He slammed three boundaries and 10 sixes to keep the contest alive. The 24-year-old brought up his half-century off just 21 balls. But his mind-boggling batting proved to be futile as the defending champions could reach 191.

Following the game, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya did admit that his troop lacked collective effort. But at the same time, Pandya did not forget to talk about Rashid’s excellent performance.

“Felt like from our team only he (Rashid) turned up. The way he batted, the way he bowled, it was tremendous. Do not have to try much (after this result). As a group, we were not there. In bowling also we were very flat. Did not have clear plans or did not execute. Wicket was very flat but I felt we gave 25 runs extra. Have spoken enough about him (Surya). One of the best batters in T20 cricket,” Pandya reportedly said at the post-match presentation.

The 27-run victory helped Mumbai in claiming the third spot in the IPL 2023 standings. Gujarat, on the other hand, still remain atop the points table.