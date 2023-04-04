'The Great Thing About Bowling Under MS Dhoni is...': Moeen Ali Praises CSK Captain After Impressive All-round Show

Having racked up a mammoth 217/7 in their first home match in four years, Chennai Super Kings would have been pretty confident of their chances of winning against Lucknow Super Giants. Kyle Mayers of LSG though gave them a mighty scare as he blazed away to a 21-ball fifty.

LSG belted 73 runs in their first five overs and that must have left the CSK camp a bit worried. And then a bowling change from MS Dhoni turned the tables.

With his pacers being thrashed to all parts of the Chepauk Stadium, Dhoni turned to the off-spin of Moeen Ali for the final over of Powerplay.

And with his third delivery of the innings, the allrounder had struck with the scalp of Mayers on 53. Dhoni then slotted left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner from the other end who responded with the wicket of Deepak Hooda.

Moeen would bowl three overs in his first spell - each resulting in a wicket before his fourth one got CSK the prized scalp of Marcus Stoinis.

“MS (Dhoni) knows what he’s doing. The great thing about bowling under MS is he knows when to bowl players," said Moeen during the post-match presentation after collecting his player-of-the-match award for bowling figures of 4/26.

The 35-year-old said he tried to bowl like in Test cricket considering the big-hitters in LSG batting order.

“It’s (bowling) not easy. It was a tough one because obviously they have big hitters. I tried to bowl like I do in Test cricket and just spin it as hard as I can. They have big hitters so you don’t want to get it up there against these guys but we had a good partnership (bowling with Santner) tonight so it was nice to get the win," said Moeen.

LSG finished with 205/7 as CSK won by seven runs - their first win of the season. CSK will next face Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

