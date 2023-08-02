The Hundred: Smriti Mandhana Smashes First Fifty of Season as Southern Brave Women Beat Trent Rockets Women

Smriti Mandhana started The Hundred 2023 on a high with a fine half-century in the season opener for Southern Brave Women. Mandhana set the platform for the team to post a fighting total - 157 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. It was a tricky batting surface but the Indian superstar held nerves well to score 55 runs off 36 balls to help her team register a crucial 27-run win over Trent Rockets Women.

Mandhana started off the innings conservatively and took her time before scoring the first boundary. Alexa Stonehouse bowled the first over which proved to be expensive as she conceded 12 runs off the first five deliveries out of which 8 runs were wides.

Mandhana used the extras to take up a few deliveries in order to get herself set and finally exploded. She hit two boundaries off Naomi Dattani, one over slip and the other towards deep mid-wicket.

She stamped her authority over Katherine Sciver-Brunt by smashing her for the first six of the tournament to shift gears.

Danielle Wyatt, who was batting at the other end, gave able support to Mandhana at the start of the innings to build a partnership for the opening wicket. Wyatt was out for a run-a-ball 27 to Bryony Smith after lofting the ball to deep-extra cover where she found Sciver-Brunt.

Mandhana along with Maia Bouchier continued the momentum as both took their chances. The flamboyant India batter crossed the half-century mark to become the first player to do so in this season The Hundred Women.

Meanwhile, Chloe Tryon also came up with a useful contribution scoring 23 runs off 10 balls which consisted of 2 boundaries and 1 six.

From the bowling perspective, Southern Brave managed to take an early wicket after poor communication between openers Bryony Smith and Lizelle Lee led to a runout. The second and third wickets came at regular intervals thanks to Mary Taylor.

But Indian Women’s Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Trent Rockets skipper, Nat Sciver-Brunt managed to put together a partnership to pull their team back in the game. However, Harmanpreet failed to score big and was dismissed for 22. Sciver-Brunt fought hard with her 49-run knock but it wasn’t enough to take her team over the line.