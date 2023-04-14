‘The Ice Man,' Ian Bishop's Commentary To Rahul Tewatia's Match-Winning Stroke Leaves Internet Amazed

Not many seemed quite befuddled after Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia helped his side in securing a thrilling win against Punjab Kings on Thursday. After all, Tewatia, over the years, has developed the habit of coming up with incredible match-winning knocks in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Tewatia’s stay at the crease may not have been long but the Haryana-born delivered what was asked of him. With four runs to win off the last two balls, Tewatia played a well-timed scoop over the fine leg to slam a boundary on the penultimate delivery of the contest. The official handle of the IPL shared a clip of Tewatia’s scintillating match-winning stroke. Cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop was, quite understandably, left dazzled with Tewatia’s contribution. “The Ice Man, Rahul Tewatia does it again. One of the most magnificent finishers in the game in the IPL in recent times,” Bishop, who was present in the commentary box, was heard saying in the video. Following the match-winning shot, Tewatia was seen thumping his chest in sheer ecstasy.

“Do not miss. Rahul Tewatia does a Rahul Tewatia! He smashes the winnings runs for Gujarat Titans,” the official page of IPL posted.

The clip went viral in no time as cricket fans lauded Rahul Tewatia in comments.

Some fans termed Rahul Tewatia as the “best finisher” in T20 cricket.

This fan still could not get over Ian Bishop’s commentary. “After Ravi Shastri, I like Ian Bishop Commentary. Match ka interest next level pahuch jata hai, [The excitement reaches new heights],” the tweet read.

One Twitter user felt that Punjab Kings deserved to win last night’s match against Gujarat Titans.

Batting first, Punjab Kings registered a respectable total of 153. Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma, who missed the last two seasons of IPL, picked up two wickets against Shikhar Dhawan’s men. Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill produced a fine knock of 69 off 42 balls to earn a solid start for his side. But it was Rahul Tewatia who eventually hogged the limelight at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Hardik Pandya’s men emerged victorious yesterday by six wickets.

After recording three wins from four games so far, defending champions Gujarat Titans now find themselves at the third spot in the IPL 2023 standings.

