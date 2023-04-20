'The Thought of Scoring 100 Crossed my Mind But...': How MS Dhoni's Elite Advice Helped CSK Star Demolish RCB

MS Dhoni is an institution. For a youngster, to have someone of his accomplishments in the dressing room is a privilege and a chance dip into his vast experience and learn.

Having retired from all forms of the game but IPL, the Chennai Super Kings stars, young and old, are using the opportunity tap into his mindset and knowledge of the game.

One of the rising star of Indian cricket Shivam Dube joined CSK at the IPL mega auction in 2022 and despite a forgettable time as a team, Dube produced one of the innings of the season with a little help from Dhoni.

It came against his old IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore which released him ahead of the auction. Having walked in to bat with the scorecard reading 36/2, Dube peppered the DY Patil Stadium boundary with powerful shots as he blasted an unbeaten 95 off 46 with the help of five fours and eight sixes.

Now in a clip shared by CSK on Instagram, Dube has shed light on how he approached that innings against RCB.

“In 2022 we were playing RCB and lost a few early wickets. I thought of fulfilling the role assigned to me. And like Mahi bhai told me, ‘This is your role, do well in this department rest will take care of itself.’ So that’s what I thought, let’s back my strengths and not be bothered about the results," Dube said.

Dhoni asked Dube to try and think from the mindset of the bowler and prepare himself accordingly.

“So like captain told me earlier, ‘Just think about what the bowler is going to bowl, your skills will take care of the rest’. So I followed his advice and didn’t overthink," the 29-year-old said.

Dube was on 94 when he faced the last delivery of the innings from Josh Hazlewood. However, he could only manage a single off it.

“Last ball, the thought of scoring 100 crossed my mind but then I decided to focus back on see the ball and hit the ball," he said.

Dube produced another breathtaking innings against RCB in the ongoing IPL 2023, smashing 52 off 27 as CSK went on to win by eight runs in Bengaluru.

