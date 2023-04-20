'There Was Definitely Some Fire in Virat's Belly': Shane Watson on Alleged 'Kohli-Ganguly' Rift

Former Australia cricketer and current Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson shared some insight into the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. The two greats of Indian cricket are not on good terms reportedly and it was also seen during the thrilling Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Kohli’s RCB managed to register a crucial 23-run triumph at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Meanwhile, after the match between RCB and DC, the players and support staff of both teams shook hands to show sportsmanship. However, a video went viral on social media where Kohli and Ganguly didn’t shake hands. The RCB batter got involved in a conversation with DC head coach Ricky Ponting while Ganguly went ahead in the queue to meet other players.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

The incident sparked the rift between the two legendary batters of Indian cricket, as some feel it was Kohli who deliberately ignore Ganguly while some suggested that India’s 2003 World Cup captain jumped into a queue to avoid the RCB batter.

Watson, who was also present at Chinnaswamy Stadium during the meg clash, said that he don’t want to get involved in it but also suggested that there was some fire in Kohli’s belly.

“It could be rumour-mongering, but I’m not sure. So, it’s not something I want to get involved in,” Watson said on The Grade Cricketer podcast when asked about the rumoured rift between Kohli and Ganguly.

“But there was definitely some fire in Virat’s belly, that’s for sure. For an opposition point of view, that’s the last thing you need as well. Virat, when he’s like that, that’s when he’s at his absolute best. Whatever reason that was, I’m not exactly sure,” the Aussie added.

PBKS vs RCB Highlights IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Punjab Kings By 24 Runs

The two former India captains apparently don’t get along well with each other as all of it started when Kohli was removed from the ODI captaincy after he relinquished the T20I leadership role. Ganguly suggested that he asked Kohli to not step down from the position while the 34-year-old contradicted the statement and said that nobody asked him to continue as T20 skipper.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here