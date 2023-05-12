There was no Electricity, no Restroom, no Help: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Old Interview Resurfaces Following His Record-Breaking Show | WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name in record books yesterday after producing one of the finest knocks in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajasthan Royals’ opening batter showcased a gutsy act against Kolkata Knight Riders to record the fastest fifty in IPL history. Jaiswal required just 13 balls to bring up his half-century at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Jaiswal has been in fine touch in the 16th edition of the IPL but his career was not this smooth.

From selling pani puris to earning an IPL contract- Jaiswal’s life has been nothing less than a dream. Following his last night’s blistering performance, an old video of Jaiswal’s interview with The Quint has resurfaced on social media. In the video, a visibly emotional Jaiswal could be heard reminiscing about the struggle and hardships that he had to face in childhood.

Jaiswal recalled his past. “I did face difficulties there. There was no electricity, no restroom, no help. I had to wash my own clothes. Days passed by. But I was not able to manage everything. Moreover, there was no one with whom I could share my feelings. The gardeners did not behave well with me. Others used to beat me up. Forced to cook and threatened not to provide any food. Another activity I used to do- I used to sell pani puris at night. I made some money out of it. Even though I started enjoying it, I also prayed to god for a better opportunity.”

The IPL 2023 season has so far proved to be a memorable outing for Yashasvi Jaiswal. With 575 runs to his name, the 21-year-old right now claims the second spot in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap list. Jaiswal also succeeded in securing his maiden IPL century this season.

Chasing a target of 150 yesterday, Yashasvi Jaiswal came up with a scintillating knock of an unbeaten 98 off just 47 deliveries against Kolkata. His mind-boggling innings comprised 12 boundaries and five sixes. The southpaw’s brilliance with the bat guided Rajasthan to a convincing nine-wicket win over Kolkata. With 12 points from as many games, Rajasthan now occupy the third spot in the IPL 2023 standings.