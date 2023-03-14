'These are the Matches We Live For': Jemimah Rodrigues Happy as DC Show 'Character' in Win Over RCB

Delhi Capitals registered a nail-biting victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in the first reverse fixture of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp inspired DC to a win with two balls to spare as Meg Lanning’s side scored 154/4 in reply to RCB’s 150.

The Capitals hence went level on 8 points with table-toppers Mumbai Indians who have a game in hand. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side are in action against Gujarat Giants on March 14.

Vice-captain of the Delhi Capitals, Jemimah Rodrigues was happy after her side showed ‘character’ in the victory over RCB, which was the fifth consecutive defeat for Smriti Mandhana’s side.

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli’s Long-Awaited Century Bodes Well for India Ahead of WTC Final

Jemimah herself scored 32 runs before getting dismissed and she admitted that she was disappointed that she could not finish the match for DC.

“I wanted to finish it off and come, I was disappointed with the way I got out but the way JJ came and hit those boundaries," Rodrigues told the broadcasters in her post-match interview.

It was a tense finish to the game as the Capitals needed 7 off four deliveries after which Jonassen smashed a six and a boundary to break the hearts of RCB fans.

Rodrigues also lauded the character shown by Lanning and Co as they kept their nerves in a pressure game.

ALSO READ| India vs Australia Series Meanders to Close, Focus Shifts to WTC Final With IPL in Between

“These are the matches we live for. I think it is very important for us to be tested that’s when our character is tested. It’s good that we are getting matches like this in the league stages, helps us prepare for the finals," added Jemimah.

It wasn’t an ideal outing for DC fielding-wise as they gifted away 8 extras and there was an easy catch which was dropped by Shikha Pandey, but the 22-year-old vice-captain insisted that her team remains one of the best fielding units in WPL.

“One bad game doesn’t define us, our team has been fielding well, it can happen in cricket sometimes. It’s what we do next that will define us. We have two days rest and we are gonna work on our fielding. We have one of the best fielding sides out there," Jemimah Rodrigues stated further.

Get the latest Cricket News here