'They Must've Been Somewhere in the Jungle': Ravi Shastri Slams Ajinkya Rahane's Critics

Former India head Ravi Shastri has lashed out at the critics who are questioning Ajinkya Rahane’s place in the squad for World Test Championship Final against Australia. Rahane has been included in the 15-man squad of India who will play the one-off Test at the Oval, London starting from June 7. Few critics and fans were not impressed with Rahane’s inclusion after his exploits in IPL this season while the majority were elated to see the veteran batter back in the side.

Shastri said that the critics who have not followed domestic cricket are questioning Rahane’s place as if they were on a holiday for six months when the Mumbaikar was griding hard in the domestic circuit.

After losing his place in the Test squad last year, Rahane performed consistently well in the domestic circuit, he scored 50 runs in five innings, including an unbeaten 207 for West Zone. Meanwhile, in the Ranji Trophy, Rahane was Mumbai’s leading run-scorer with 634 runs from seven matches, including a double-century against Hyderabad, and 191 against Assam.

“People think he’s just played three IPL games and that’s why he’s in the side. They must have been on holiday for six months when he was playing first-class cricket. They must’ve been somewhere in the jungle where there’s no contact with anyone in the world. When you go six months into a holiday, you miss those 600 runs," Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

Shastri said he was impressed with the selectors’ call to include Rahane in the side after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a back injury.

“I’m so glad he’s made it to the side. He batted beautifully in these two-three games he’s played in the IPL, has looked in great touch. And let’s not forget the experience he has. The moment Shreyas Iyer was injured, you had to look in that direction," he said.

Hailing Rahane’s contribution, Shastri recalled how Rahane led the Indian team to a historic triumph in Border-Gavaskar Trophy when Virat Kohli went on paternity leave after the first Test on 2020-21 tour.

“Absolutely, it’s a one-off big game, like the Super Bowl, and you need your experienced player," Shastri said of Rahane’s inclusion. “Don’t forget just two-and-a-half years ago, the man won a Test series in Australia. He was the captain when Virat [Kohli] went [on paternity leave] and did a sterling job," he added.

Shastri said that Rahane also got runs under his belt to make a statement before getting recalled in the side.

“People forget that hundred at the MCG, the way he played, and the fact that he’s gone back to the grind. You saw what it did with Pujara, he went back to the grind playing domestic cricket, playing county cricket, just got the number of runs under his belt, then came back into Test cricket and performed. It’s the same thing with Rahane, let’s hope that experience comes handy," Shastri said.

