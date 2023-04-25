'They've Been Our Rock': David Warner Lauds Delhi Capitals Spin Duo Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner heaped massive praise on his spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav for their impressive bowling against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday. Axar and Kuldeep were economical in the middle overs to put pressure on SRH batters while defending a 145-run target. Axar claimed two crucial wickets from Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram while the chinaman dismissed Abhishek Sharma.

It was the first time when Delhi Capitals managed to defend a target below 150 since the inception of the tournament. While with the win over SRH, Warner and Co continued their rejuvenation with back-to-back victories after starting the season with 5 defeats in a row.

It was more like a homecoming for Warner as he played for SRH before joining the Capitals in IPL 2022. The southpaw also led them to a title triumph in the 2016 season.

“Love it here, it’s an amazing crowd, they always come here and support. Thanks for all the support," Warner said in the post-match presentation.

Warner heaped praise on Mukesh Kumar for delivering under pressure in the final over as he defended 13 runs to help the Capitals register their second win of the season. The southpaw also called Kuldeep and Axar the rock of the DC bowling line-up.

“The game throws us challenges, for us, it’s great to get two points. Mukesh under pressure was amazing. Well done to him and the two spinners, they’ve been our rock. These two are experienced bowlers, they are never going to let you down," he added.

Meanwhile, it was another masterful performance by Ishant Sharma as he took one wicket for 18 runs in his three overs. He put pressure on the SRH batters in the powerplay.

Warner also talked highly of Ishant and said he worked really hard to get back into the IPL.

“From day one, he (Ishant) kept on telling me that was he ready. Unfortunately he was sick few games before but credit to him. He’s worked very hard to get back into the IPL. To get an opportunity and to bowl upfront like he has, that’s exceptional," he said.

Talking about the back-to-back wins, Warner wants to make it three in a row with a victory in the next match.

“We spoke about it at the end of 0 out of 5 that teams have won before there. Hopefully we can make it three in a row. We’ve got back-to-back games against Sunrisers, so we have to start again," he concluded.

