CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home » Cricket Home » Thieves Steal Over USD 20,000 From Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez's House
1-MIN READ

Thieves Steal Over USD 20,000 From Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez's House

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 20:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Mohammad Hafeez wasn't at the house when the robbery took place. (AFP Photo)

Mohammad Hafeez wasn't at the house when the robbery took place. (AFP Photo)

The thieves reportedly stole over USD 20,000 and other valuables from the Pakistan cricketer's house

Star cricketer Mohammed Hafeez’s house was reportedly targeted by robbers recently who stole foreign currency from the allrounder’s residence worth millions of Pakistan rupees.

As per police, the robbers broke into Hafeez’s house in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday. Hafeez and his wife weren’t in the house at the time of the incident.

Also Read: ‘May The Colours of Holi Brighten Your Lives’ - Rishabh Pant Extends Greetings on Social Media

Hafeez is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). A police complaint was filed by Shahid Iqbal who is an uncle of the cricketer’s wife.

RELATED NEWS

Reports claim that the robbers fled with money worth over USD 20,000 and other valuables. Footage of the incident is reportedly available.

Get the latest Cricket News here

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. mohammad hafeez
  2. Off The Field
  3. Pakistan cricket team
  4. Pakistan Super League
first published:March 08, 2023, 20:59 IST
last updated:March 08, 2023, 20:59 IST
Read More