'This is What CSK Did With Shane Watson...': Simon Doull on Why Mumbai Indians Continue to Back Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians may have found their mojo back but captain Rohit Sharma hasn’t. He has been a pale shadow of his former self for a couple of season now.

Before Tuesday’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit had scored just 184 runs in 10 matches of IPL 2023 at a poor average of 18.39.

In MI’s last match in which they chased down 200 with ease, Rohit fell to Wanindu Hasaranga in the Powerplay with yet another low score against his name.

Considering Rohit’s reputation and the fact that he has led MI to all their five IPL titles, it would be a massive call to even think to bench him.

Former New Zealand cricketer and IPL commentator Simon Doull has shared his thoughts on the conundrum facing MI.

While speaking on Cricbuzz, Doull explained why MI continues to back Rohit to the hilt.

“When a team keeps winning without a player scoring runs, they can still continue to trust that player. This is what Chennai Super Kings did with Shane Watson in 2018. They carried him through the tournament, and he repaid the faith in the final," Doull said.

Doull also wondered who will miss out once Tilak Varma gets fit to play.

“Loved the way Ishan went about hitting in the powerplay. But it is just not working for Rohit Sharma. Now what happens if Tilak Varma is fit? You can’t drop Nehal Wadhera now," he added.

In Mumbai’s last match against Royal Challengers, Rohit was batting on seven off eight balls when he was struck on the pad by Hasaranga. This was Rohit’s fifth successive single-digit score in the tournament leaving everyone wondering if he will be able to return to his old self in the current season.

Although, Mumbai ended up winning the match, Rohit’s woeful form will be a major concern for the team.

With runs deserting him, and no immediate respite in sight, Rohit will be under tremendous pressure to come good with the bat in Mumbai’s next game on May 12.