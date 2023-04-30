'This is What I Wanted': RR Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals the Hardships Behind his Maiden IPL Ton

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Saturday added another feather to his cap as he took the field against Mumbai Indians. Playing his 32nd IPL match, the young batter smashed his maiden hundred in the tournament off just 53 deliveries. He ended up with a 62-ball 124 helping RR set MI a mammoth 212 target at the Wankhede Stadium.

The duo of Jaiswal and Jos Buttler has been on a roll this season. They had a blast batting against MI as they stitched a 72-run stand for the first wicket. The former hit Riley Meredith for4 fours in an over to take RR past 50 inside five overs, as they finished powerplay at a strong 65 for no loss. But once the opening stand was broken by Piyush Chawla, RR kept losing wickets at regular intervals. It was Yashavi who held his nerves and delivered throughout the innings.

The youngster from Mumbai clobbered 16 fours and eight sixes during his stay in the middle, taking his tally past 400 runs this season and grabbing the Purple Cap. During the innings break, he spoke about his knock, saying that he enjoyed every bit of it.

“I enjoyed every part of my innings. I was thinking right, planning right, and hitting the right shots. I have practiced all the shots that I want to play. Every time I hold a bat, be it in the nets or the match, I feel the same way. The things I do in practice will reflect in the game,” Yashasvi told the broadcasters.

“I have worked a lot on my batting, my skills with Zubin sir right through the season, white-ball and red-ball. When I got to the hundred, it was an amazing feeling and this is what I wanted. It is really special, I need to enjoy it but I need to look forward and keep going. I never thought about slowing down, I know my role in the team, I need to keep going and make sure the run rate is high and contribute as much as I can in whatever way possible to the team,” he added.

Before the start of play, the BCCI marked the occasion of the 1,000th match of the IPL with its secretary Jay Shah presenting mementos to the two captains – Rohit Sharma and Samson – as well as Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara and MI team icon Sachin Tendulkar.

