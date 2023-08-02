'This is Why Sanju Samson Should be..': Ex-IND Star Impressed With Aggressive Fifty vs WI in 3rd ODI

India’s dominant performance in the 3rd ODI against West Indies has impressed everyone. The Indian team was experimenting and playing a young squad to test before the World Cup. One such player that had a lot of discussion about him and his place in the side going on was Sanju Samson.

The Kerala batsman came in and played a brilliant counter-attacking innings scoring a half-century. Sanju impressed everyone with his knock.

Former Indian Cricketer and reputed First-class batsman, Abhishek Nayar, who was part of the expert panel at Jio Cinema, commented on Samson’s innings. He said, “I was very happy with him. When a young player gets out to a spinner in a match, you see how he plays the same spinner. I was happy that he played aggressively.”

Nayar pointed out the aggressive brand of cricket that Samson displayed against Yannic Caraiah despite being dismissed cheaply by the spinner in the last match.

When Samson came to bat in the 24th over, pressure on him couldn’t have been more as his innings would impact his World Cup selections. Caraiah who had already dismissed a set batsman in Ishan Kishan looked dangerous but Samson played counter-attacking cricket and smashed Caria for 15 runs in the first 4 balls that he faced.

Nayar pointed out, “This is why you always hear that Sanju Samson should be given a chance or that he should be played.” He highlighted that the reason why fans want the Rajasthan Royals’ batsman to be given more chances and opportunities is because of his game-changing abilities.

Samson went on to score a quickfire 51 off 41 balls which kept the momentum in India’s favour and gave them the chance to score big.

The West Indies series was a crucial one for the Indian team and especially for Sanju Samson. With the World Cup approaching soon and the main pieces of India’s middle order Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul injured and uncertain, opportunities were up for grabs.

India needs a wicket-keeper in the absence of Rahul and Pant there are only two contenders for the spot, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. With the Asia Cup being India’s next assignment before the World Cup it will be interesting to see whether Samson’s knock has locked his spot in the side or not.