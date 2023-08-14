Tilak Varma Could be Discussed for World Cup if Both Shreyas Iyer & KL Rahul are Ruled Out: Report

The Caribbean tour is done and now India’s next destination is Sri Lanka where they will face arch-rivals Pakistan and the other cricket giants of the sub-continent. The Asia Cup 2023 begins on August 2023 while Rohit Sharma & Co will kickstart their campaign on September 2 against Babar Azam’s green army in Pallekele. The multi-nation Asian championship will act as a dress rehearsal for the mega event in October – the ICC World Cup 2023 – in India. However, the hosts seem the most unsettled, still looking for the desired balance in the team.

The biggest factor that has complicated the situation is the players’ injury. While Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have gained fitness and are raring to go, questions loom over the availability of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer who are working hard at the National Cricket Academy.

As reported by the PTI, the national selection committee under Ajit Agarkar will only select Rahul and Iyer if they happen to sustain the rigours of 50-over cricket, and for that, they had to undergo match simulation.

As far as Rahul is concerned, Agarkar & Co would also like to check if he is fit to keep wickets for 50 overs and Iyer also needs to be on the field for the entire duration in order to prove their respective match fitness.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who is at the NCA recovering from the car crash injuries, posted a video on Instagram on Monday in which Iyer was seen firmly facing pacers in the net while Rahul was at the non-striker’s end.

It has also been learned that Rahul has kept wickets for 50 overs, which is an absolute must to make it to the Indian squad for the World Cup. The selection committee wants to give the duo the best chance to get fit before the Asia Cup as the squad would be announced later this week.

“Keeping 50 overs in Sri Lankan heat would take a toll and NCA can only give him fit certificate if he is able to don the big gloves without any apparent discomfort. Also, they haven’t played anything and the first international game against Pakistan (on September 2) could be a bit too much of a pressure. But then time is of the essence,” the PTI quoted a source as saying.

While an official word on the preparedness of Rahul and Iyer is yet to come, Tilak Varma’s name is also doing rounds after his impressive debut in the Caribbean. It has been learned that the selection committee would like to exercise caution with regard to throwing the Hyderabad southpaw at the deep end of the pool.

“Yes, he has started well and he will surely play ODIs in future. But what if he is pushed too quickly and it turns out to be counter-productive? You can’t play with young careers. Yes, he could be discussed but only if both Iyer and Rahul are ruled out,” the source added.

(With PTI Inputs)