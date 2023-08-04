Tilak Varma Debut Dewald Brevis video message India vs West Indies 1st T20I watch video

India suffered a narrow 4-run defeat at the hands of West Indies in the first T20I in Tarouba but Tilak Varma’s dynamic debut was one of the biggest positive for the visitors. After receiving his cap from captain Hardik Pandya, the Hyderabad cricketer picked up a couple of catches and then played a quick-fire 39-run knock off just 22 deliveries, with the help of 3 sixes and 2 boundaries.

Tilak caught everyone’s attention by notching up his first international runs with a six and clobbered another off the very next ball, bowled by Alzarri Joseph. His whirlwind knock was hugely applauded by his Mumbai Indians teammate Dewald Brevis who sent a video message to congratulate Tilak on his impactful debut for India.

“Hey brother, I hope you are very excited. I don’t know If I am more excited than you, but I just want to say from my side and from the Brevis family, congratulations on your debut. It’s such a great moment for you and your family,” Brevis said in the video.

“I can just imagine how happy your parents and everyone must be. It’s great to see you out there, living your dream out. Those shots on the second and third ball gave me goosebumps. You always have my support and all the best for rest of the series. I’m backing you fully and go win every game for Team India. Cheers brother,” he concluded.

Overwhelmed by Brevis’ gesture, Tilak admitted he didn’t see it coming.

“I was thinking about it could be my coach, my family, but it was Dewald Brevis my brother. Thank you so much my brother. I always love you. I really appreciate your message. See you soon, and thank you so much,” said Tilak.

The young batter took to Twitter on Friday and expressed his emotions on a remarkable debut for Team India.

“Grateful for the opportunity to represent my country. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, backed me and helped me get this far. Thank you to everyone for all your wishes,” Tilak wrote.

— Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) August 4, 2023

Unfortunately, Tilak’s innings went in vain as once he lost his wicket, the Indian innings fell apart. Arshdeep Singh tried bringing back the hosts on track towards the end with a couple of boundaries but his efforts didn’t pay off as well. West Indies won the game by 4 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series.