Tilak Varma Storms Into T20I Rankings After Glittering Debut, Gill-Kishan Jump to Career High Slots in ODI

After a dominating display in the ongoing five-match T20I series, Tilak Varma has stormed into the ICC T20I rankings for the first time in his career. The 20-year-old is the highest run-getter in the series after three games, which is an astonishing feat considering he made his debut in the first T20I.

Apart from Tilak, fellow India batters Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan also benefited from their showing in the ODI series which India won 2-1 making a comeback against the hosts. Both Ishan and Shubman jumped to their career-best ODI positions in the latest set of rankings announced by the apex cricket body.

T20I captain Hardik Pandya and spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up three wickets in the third T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana helping India win the match by 7 wickets have also profited from their showing in the shortest formats.

ALSO READ| ‘Koi Sharam Nahi Hai Bolne Mai’: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence on His ODI Form, Says Numbers Are Very Bad

After narrowly missing out on a fifty in the third T20I, Tilak who returned unbeaten at 49 and smashed his maiden India half-century in the previous fixture ended up in 46th position in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen.

Kuldeep Yadav jumped 36 spots and is currently ranked 51st after his sensational displays in the first and third T20Is, he was left out of India’s playing XI as an injury precaution for the second game.

Ishan Kishan smashed three fifties in the ODI series back to back and Shubman Gill also impressed as he narrowly missed out on a well-deserved hundred in the third ODI. They both combined for 310 runs in the three ODIs and the pair have been rewarded handsomely.

Gill is now the highest-ranked Indian batter in ODI rankings after jumping two places to reach fifth place, while Kishan reached his career-high ranking of 36th after jumping nine places.

ALSO READ| IND vs WI 2023: Fans Upset After Hardik Pandya’s ‘Selfish’ Act Denies Tilak Varma a Chance to Complete Fifty

Babar Azam continues to lead the list for ODI batters, while India all-rounder Hardik made a jump of 10 places to reach 71st spot in the fifty overs format. The India T20I captain advanced five places to reach 11th place in ODI all-rounders list.

After picking up 7 wickets in the fifty-over leg, Kuldeep reached 10th place in ODI rankings for bowlers, while Shardul Thakur finished at 30th overall after jumping three places.