Suryakumar Yadav Quickest Indian to 100 T20I Sixes, Tilak Varma Surpasses Gautam Gambhir

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 14:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Suryakumar Yadav (left) and Tilak Varma (AP Photo)

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav set records during India's dominating win over West Indies on Tuesday.

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav stole the show as India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I on Tuesday.

Tilak has been a consistent performer in the series so far, having scored 139 runs in three innings. It has seen him edge past Gautam Gambhir as the player with the most runs after first three T20Is for India.

Gambhir scored 109 runs across his first three games in the inaugural T20I World Cup in 2007. He was dismissed for a duck against Pakistan before securing scores of 51 runs vs New Zealand and 58 against England.

Tilak surpassed the two-time world cup winner by hitting 39 runs in debut before a maiden half-century in the second (51) followed by an unbeaten 49 in the third fixture.

He narrowly missed out on Deepak Hooda’s record who currently sits on the top with 172 runs to his name.

Suryakumar played a blistering innings, at the Providence Stadium.

The Indian batter lacked his usual flare in the first two games with scores of 21 in the first and a single in the second.

However, the flamboyant batter lived up to his reputation as the number one ranked batter in T20Is.

Suryakumar went on to score 83 off just 44.

He belted 10 fours and four sixes during the innings.

He became the joint second-fastest cricketer to notch up a century of sixes in T20I history.

The right-hander achieved the feat in 49 innings tying himself with Chris Gayle. He currently sits next to only Evin Lewis in the list.

With a 2-0 lead, West Indies opted to bat first in the third game of the series.

Brandon King top-scored with run-a-ball 42.

Later, Rovman Powell added 40 off just 19 to help West Indies finish with a total of 159.

India’s Kuldeep Yadav had a phenomenal bowling performance that saw him pick three wickets. During the chase, Suryakumar and Tilak stitched an 87-run partnership, guiding India to a victory by seven wickets.

