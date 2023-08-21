'Saw Some Real Promise Not Only in Terms of Performances But...': Ajit Agarkar on Tilak Varma's Big Asia Cup Call-up

With the Indian squad announced for the highly anticipated, Asia Cup held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Chief Selector along with the skipper Rohit Sharma was part of the press conference, held in Delhi, to announce the squads.

Among the various members selected for the Asia Cup, one notable inclusion is the young left-handed batter, Tilak Varma. The middle-order batter from Hyderabad had only made his debut in the T20I format during India’s tour of the West Indies and is currently taking part in the T20I series against Ireland.

Former Indian cricketer and current Chief Selector, Ajit Agarkar said that Tilak is a promising talent and his inclusion in the Asia Cup squad for India will give the batter a lot of exposure.

READ MORE: India Asia Cup 2023 Squad: KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Return, Maiden ODI Call-up to Tilak Varma - News18

Another interesting point to note is that Tilak is yet to make his debut for India in the fifty-over format and could back him to make his debut in the Asia Cup itself.

Regarding Tilak’s inclusion in the squad, the Chief Selector commented, “Tilak Varma is promising. Asia Cup is a big opportunity for him. We saw some real promise not only in terms of performances but also temperament during the T20I series against West Indies. This will give him exposure. He is also a left-hander."

Tilak Varma was arguably one of the standout batters in India’s T20 series against West Indies where he featured in all five matches and ended as the highest run-scorer for India with 173 runs whilst averaging 57.66 and being second in the highest run-scorer in the T20 series behind Nicholas Pooran by 3 runs.

READ MORE: India Squad for Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Shreyas, Rahul and Bumrah Return, Samson Named as Reserve - News18

Fans were impressed with his temperament and composure when he featured for India something he has done already when he featured for the Mumbai Indians where he finished his first season with 397 runs.

But Tilak has not been able to replicate the same form when playing for Ireland where he was dismissed cheaply for one run in two balls in the second T20I.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (backup)