'Rohit Sharma Has Been a Big Support System': Tilak Varma Credits IPL, MI Skipper For His Successful India Debut

Young batter Tilak Varma has been the biggest positive for Team India amid its struggling campaign in the West Indies T20Is. After a blistering start to his international career in Trinidad, the Hyderabad batter notched up his maiden half-century in Guyana off just 29 deliveries on Sunday. Tilak scored 41-ball 51 before getting dismissed by Akeal Hossein.

His magnificent innings powered India to a score of 152/7 which wasn’t enough to fetch a series-levelling win. Nicholas Pooran’s blazing knock followed by a crucial 26-run stand between Alzarri Joseph and Hossein guided the hosts home with seven balls to spare.

India’s loss has raised a lot of questions on India’s youngster-driven batting order. While others keep biting the dust in the Caribbean, Varma has certainly showcased a better approach to tackle the West Indies attack. With 5 boundaries and a six, Tilak got his first international fifty and credited regular Indian captain Rohit Sharma for his grand success.

Tilak rose to success in the Indian Premier League where he made his debut for Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Rohit. Speaking with reporters, Tilak revealed how the Indian skipper instilled confidence in him.

“My inspiration has been Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. I spend more time with Rohit bhai. In my first IPL, he told me that Tilak you are an all-format cricketer. It boosted my confidence. His guidance has been massive for me,” Tilak told reporters.

“Rohit Sharma has been a big support system to me. He always talks to me and tells me to enjoy the game. For me, the turning point has been the IPL. The performance has helped me to play for India. Going forward I would like to continue it,” he added.

Tilak further spoke about how head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Hardik Pandya’s pep talk ahead of his debut calmed his nerves.

“I have been working with Rahul sir since my U-19 World Cup days. He always tells us to follow the basics and spend more time on the wicket.

“Hardik bhai was also telling me the same. He told me that you have done well in the domestic and the IPL, follow your basics and enjoy your game,” said Tilak.