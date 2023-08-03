0,6,6: Tilak Varma Hits Consecutive Sixes to Score First Runs in India Jersey, Smashes 39 on T20I Debut | WATCH

India’s youngest batting sensation Tilak Varma gave the world a glimpse of his stunning talents as the youngster smashed back-to-back sixes on his T20I debut to get his international career off the mark. On the second ball, Tilak faced he smashed a maximum against Alzarri Joseph, followed by another one to express his intent.

Varma came out to bat when India were stuttering at 28/2 having lost Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill early in the chase of 150 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium on Thursday, August 2.

The 20-year-old made his intentions clear as he smashed two back-to-back sixes in the first three balls he faced in international cricket.

Watch Tilak Varma hit 6,6 to get off the mark on his T20I debut:

Tilak Varma rains boundaries on debut, including a maximum at wide long-off

Tilak had a memorable outing on his India debut, he grabbed two catches including a stunner to dismiss Johnson Charles, before he scored 39 runs in 22 balls.

The youngster’s stay at the crease ended abruptly when he was dismissed by Romario Shepherd, however with his promising knock including two boundaries and three sixes, Varma gave fans a glimpse of the ‘future’.

“Some quality, Alzarri Joseph will be thinking, I’m not sure I did too much wrong on that occasion," said Ian Bishop while commentating on the game.

Talking about the first T20I, India managed to restrict West Indies to a total of 149/6 in 20 overs, after Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Men in Blue didn’t get off to a promising start as Shubman Gill departed after scoring 3 runs, while his fellow opener Ishan Kishan could only score 6. Having lost both the openers cheaply, Suryakumar added 21 runs to the cause but India were in all sorts of trouble once Varma departed and captain Hardik Pandya was dismissed for a score of 19.