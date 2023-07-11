CHANGE LANGUAGE
Insane Hitting: Rithik Easwaran and Ajitesh Guruswamy Blast 33 Runs in an Over During TNPL

July 11, 2023

A magical finish in TNPL.

With 37 needed to win the TNPL 2023 qualifier, Nellai Royal Kings wreaked havoc in the penultimate over to all but seal the win

With Rithik Easwaran and Ajitesh Guruswamy scripting a magical finish, Nellai Royal Kings secured their spot in the final of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, beating Dindigul Dragons in the second qualifier.

The match remained in Dindigul’s favour till the penultimate over when Nellai required 37 runs off the final 12 deliveries to clinch the victory.

Though it seemed a difficult task for the batting unit, Easwaran and Guruswamy produced a blistering show. The duo went all guns blazing in the 19th over, smashing 33 runs off Dindigul pacer G Kisoor.

Easwaran finished the chase in style when he whacked a massive six in the final delivery of the last over to seal the thrilling encounter in his team’s favour.

Chasing a target of 186 runs in 20 overs, Nellai needed a strong start.

Their openers made a positive start before captain Arun Karthik fell in the fourth over. P Sugendhiran though struggled to get going and was dismissed on 22 in the 9th over.

When Rithik Easwaran came into the crease to join hands with Ajitesh Guruswamy, their team still needed 57 runs with 21 deliveries remaining.

Nellai had a required run rate of more than 18 when Dindigul captain Vimal Khumar sent G Kisoor to bowl the 19th over.

Kisoor was quite economical in his previous two overs, conceding only 14 runs. But the 23-year-old got completely baffled after Easwaran welcomed him with a monstrous six.

The show continued Easwaran struck two more sixes in the next two deliveries.

Following a single in the fourth ball, Guruswamy was on strike and cleared the rope off the first ball he faced. Adding to the misery, Kisoor made overstepped while bowling the fifth delivery.

Guruswamy made the most out of the free hit and rounded off the over with another maximum.

Subodh Bhati came in to bowl the final over, in which Nellai needed only 4 runs.

Bhati bowled exceptionally well as he managed to take the game to the final ball.

But Easwaran cleared the boundary off the last ball and got the job done for his team.

Guruswamy remained unbeaten on 73 off 44 balls, while Easwaran played a blazing 39-run knock in 11 deliveries.

In the final of the TNPL 2023, Nellai Royals Kings will go head-to-head against Lyca Kovai Kings on July 12 in Tirunelveli.

