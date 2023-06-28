TNPL 2023 Kovai kings salem spartans batter gets run out goes unnoticed

The ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is leaving no stone unturned to entertain T20 cricket lovers. Apart from the mouth-watering clashes, the incidents taking place on the field are garnering massive attention on social media. Days after an umpire’s decision getting reviewed twice, a run-out went unnoticed and the batter survived.

The incident happened right at the beginning of TNPL match no. 19, between Salem Spartans and Lyca Kovai Kings. Kovai batter Sujay looked to steal a quick single off Abhishek Tanwar’s bowling after playing the shot at cover-point. As he reached the non-striker’s end, he jumped in the air as the ball was thrown towards him which eventually went under his legs and hit the stumps.

Technically, Sujay was out as no part of him was grounded inside the crease. However, there were no appeals for a run-out check. The Spartans though went for a referral after the replay was shown on the big screen but the on-field umpire deemed it too late.

After being asked to bat, Kovai Kings posted 199 for 8 in 20 overs, riding on a super half-century from Ram Arvind and notable contributions from Sujay (44), Atheeq ur Rahman (31) and Sai Sudharsan (41). Sunny Sandhu was the pick of the Spartan bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 38 while the likes of Abhishek Tanwar (1/53), Sachin Rathi (1/31) and Kaushik Gandhi (1/8) picked up a wicket apiece.

In reply, the Spartans had a torrid start. Chasing 200, they lost their opener Amit Sathvik for a 4-ball duck and no.3 batter Kaushik Gandhi in the next over for run-a-ball 7. The likes of Sandhu (29), Muhammed Adnan Khan (20) and Akash Sumra (20) were top scorers as the majority of the batters scored in single digits.

Gowtham Thamarai Kannan was the highest wicket-taker for the Kings, picking up 3 for 20 in 3 overs. Captain Shahrukh Khan returned figures of 2 for 29 while the likes of Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Valliappan Yudheeswaran and M Mohammed picked up a wicket apiece to bundle out the Spartans for a paltry 120.