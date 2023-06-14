Watch: Fast Bowler Concedes 18 Runs Off a Single Delivery in Tamil Nadu Premier League

Move over the most expensive over record. There’s a contender for the most expensive delivery now.

In the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League, Salem Spartans captain and fast bowler Abhishek Tanwar ended up conceding 26 runs in the final over of the Chepauk Super Gillies innings that included 18 runs off a single delivery.

Yup, that happened.

How?

With just one delivery remaining in CSG’s innings, Tanwar attempted to finish on a high with a yorker - a delivery he nailed. Unfortunately, he had overstepped and the umpire signalled it as a no ball resulting in an extra run and the bowler had to reload.

The batter Sanjay Yadav charged forward to what followed - a low full toss. And cleared the midwicket boundary for a six. Tanwar’s luck that it was also called as a no-ball.

Tanwar gathered his wits and bowled a superb yorker hoping the over would finish.

That wasn’t the case as the umpire again signaled a no-ball for Tanwar had again overstepped. Meanwhile, Yadav ended up taking two runs off it as well.

The most expensive delivery ever? 1 Ball 18 runs#TNPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/U95WNslHav— FanCode (@FanCode) June 13, 2023

Tanwar again went back to his marker and this time bowled down the leg-side which was called a wide.

By this time, Tanwar was rattled. Somehow, he managed to bowl a legal delivery, a yorker but Yadav launched it over midwicket for a maximum.

CSG finished with a mammoth 217/5 and Yadav remained unbeaten on 31 off 12.

Tanwar finished with figures of 1/44 from four overs.

“I have to take the blame for the last over - four no-balls being a senior bowler was disappointing. The wind did not help as it played a huge role," Tanwar said during the post-match presentation.

Chasing 218, Spartans managed 165/9 in 20 overs as CSK began their campaign with a big 52-run win.

CSG will next take on Tiruppur Tamizhans while Spartans will face Ba11sy Trichy on Sunday.