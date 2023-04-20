'To Sit in The Dressing Room With MS Dhoni': Batting Legend Expresses Desire to Play With CSK Captain

MS Dhoni has left his mark in every format of the game he’s been part of. While his contribution to Indian cricket is etched in history, Dhoni has made invaluable contribution towards the success of IPL as well.

Chennai Super Kings owe their success to the legendary captain who has led them to four IPL titles and thus making them the second-most successful team in the tournament’s history.

With IPL completing 15 years, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was asked the IPL team he would’ve loved to be part of. Being a Mumbaikar, he expectedly picked Mumbai Indians but his second choice was quite interesting.

Gavaskar said on Star Sports he would’ve liked to play for CSK citing a couple of reasons that include getting a chance to share the dressing room with Dhoni and observe him closely how he conducts team meeting.

“Mumbai Indians, who else? If not, then I would like to play for Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings for two reasons, firstly, the Chennai owners are passionate about cricket, they have done so much for the sport. Srinivasan sir has done a lot for cricket," Gavaskar said.

“And the second big reason would be to sit in the dressing room with MS Dhoni and see how he captains the team. Is he as calm and composed in the dressing room as he is on the field? Does he lose his cool when someone has dropped a catch or somebody didn’t back up a fielder? That’s what I would like to know," he added.

When asked to pick players from the past he would have liked to see in the IPL, Gavaskar named Sandeep Patil, Kapl Dev and BS Chandrashekhar.

“Look, a batsman I would like to see would be Sandeep Patil, there is only one allrounder who I would choose - Kapil Dev, for the bowler. I would like to see BS Chandrashekhar play in the T20 format, because his bowling action was not suited only for Test cricket but one day cricket and T20 cricket would also be easy for him," Gavaskar said.

