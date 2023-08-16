'To Think of KL Rahul in the XI of Asia Cup, You're Asking a Little Too Much': Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels it will be unfair on KL Rahul to get a place direct into the Playing XI of Asia Cup as he will be returning from a long lay-off after an injury. India need Rahul both as a wicketkeeper and a batter during the Asia Cup but there is still uncertainty over his availability for the continental tournament.

Rahul sustained an injury during IPL 2023 and was ruled out of the tournament as he underwent thigh surgery. He is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy and is expected to make his comeback with Asia Cup but the BCCI has yet not confirmed it as the squad for the continental tournament will be announced in the coming days.

Shastri feels asking Rahul to get into the XI and keep wickets will be too much as he will be coming after a long time due to an injury.

“See when you’re talking of a player (KL Rahul) who’s not played and is recovering from injury. To think of him in the XI of the Asia Cup, you’re asking a little too much of the player himself. And then you’re talking keeping. When a guy comes from an injury, the range of movement and things of that sort, so that’s a no no," Shastri told Star Sports.

Rahul has started batting in the nets at the NCA as the BCCI provided an update on him last month

“Mr KL Rahul and Mr Shreyas Iyer: They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days,” the board said in the statement.

As reported by the PTI, the national selection committee under Ajit Agarkar will only select Rahul and Iyer if they happen to sustain the rigours of 50-over cricket, and for that, they had to undergo match simulation.

As far as Rahul is concerned, Agarkar & Co would also like to check if he is fit to keep wickets for 50 overs and Iyer also needs to be on the field for the entire duration in order to prove their respective match fitness.