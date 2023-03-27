'Today I Know What it Feels Like to be Winning': Captain Harmanpreet Kaur After Mumbai Indians Become WPL 2023 Champions

Successfully chasing down a target of 132 in a T20 may not sound imposing on paper but it was quite a challenge for Mumbai Indians as they created history by beating Delhi Capitals in the final on Sunday to become the first ever title winner of the Women’s Premier League. MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur featured in a game-changing 72-run partnership with Nat Sciver-Brunt for the third wicket but her run-out in the 17th over must have left their fans quite nervous who can recall a similar incident taking place in the Women’s T20 World Cup final, between India and Australia. Harmanpreet had gotten run out in the stiff chase of 172 while the Women in Blue lost the game by mere five runs.

But on Sunday night, it was Nat Sciver-Brunt who guided the MI ship safely to the shore and a new chapter was added to the history of India’s franchise cricket. Before lifting the silverware with her teammates, Harmanpreet said the victory felt like a dream.

WPL 2023 Final: Harmanpreet’s MI Become Champions After Defeating DC by 7 Wickets

“Great experience, we were waiting for so many years. Everyone enjoyed this throughout the dressing room. It feels like a dream, for everyone here. So many people were asking when WPL will come and that day is here, and we are so happy and proud,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

“Very happy with how everyone performed. I think staying positive is key, we were lucky with full tosses going in our favour. This is a special moment for all of us, I have been waiting a long time and today I know what it feels like to be winning (laughs). Great experience and waiting for next year,” she added.

Before signing off, Harman spoke about the contribution of the coaching staff and credited them for the team’s success.

“We keep talking about being positive, and we executed our plans really well and that’s the reason I’m standing here today,” Harman concluded.

Losing skipper Meg Lanning also lauded the way MI bowlers set the tone for the team’s victory right from the beginning of the competition.

“We would have loved to win but full credit to MI. They deserve it but full credit to our group’s efforts. We didn’t really set a target, we wanted to put a few more. We didn’t bat at our best but this competition has shown you can keep going till the end, and then you never know. Very good effort from the bowler” said Lanning after receiving the runners-up award.

