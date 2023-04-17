CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :GT VS RR LIVEMI VS KKR Orange CapPurple CapArjun Tendulkar
Home » Cricket Home » 'Today Was Sort of a Revenge': Rajasthan Royals Batter on Maiden Win Over Gujarat Titans
2-MIN READ

'Today Was Sort of a Revenge': Rajasthan Royals Batter on Maiden Win Over Gujarat Titans

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 07:00 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Shimron Hetmyer struck the winning six for RR. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Shimron Hetmyer struck the winning six for RR. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Rajasthan Royals had lost to Gujarat Titans thrice last season including in the title clash

April 14, 2022. Rajasthan Royals face IPL debutant Gujarat Titans for the first time and end up losing by 37 runs.

May 24, 2022. RR and GT clash for the second time in the season but this time on stake is a direct entry for the final. RR again taste defeat.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

May 29 2022. The third and final time RR and GT clash during the season. And this time, they are crossing swords for the IPL trophy in the summit clash. For the third straight time, GT emerge victorious, this time by seven wickets.

Having lost their all three previous meetings, RR captain Sanju Samson must have been itching to pull one back this time around. He didn’t have to wait long as in their first meeting of IPL 2023 on April 16, RR had their ‘revenge’ as they sealed a three-wicket win over GT and that too in their opponent’s backyard.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

RELATED NEWS

Besides Samson, Shimron Hetmyer was also one of the main architects of the thrilling performance as he made an unbeaten half-century. His celebration after hitting the winning six was evident enough of how much he enjoyed the result, having finally gotten one over their strong opponent.

“I don’t have any words," player of the match Hetmyer said during the post-match presentation. “Difficult to win against these (GT) guys, they beat us thrice last year but today was sort of a revenge."

Hetmyer is the designated finisher for RR and he admits enjoying being in pressure situations.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

“I practice these situations, it helps when you practice with that mindset of knowing we are few wickets down and chasing 100 with 8 overs to go," Hetmyer said.

With seven runs to defend in the final over, GT captain Hardik Pandya threw the ball to rookie spinner Noor Ahmad who had come into the match as an impact substitute. He could have gone with either Alzarri Joseph or Mohit Sharma but chose to throw the youngster into the deep end.

Hetmyer took a couple off the first delivery to complete his fifty and then launched a flat six over midwicket to seal the deal.

“I was actually pretty happy to be honest (on Noor bowling the final over). He bowled well throughout so the first ball all I was thinking about was getting that double and take it from there," Hetmyer said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. Gujarat Titans
  2. IPL 2023
  3. Rajasthan Royals
  4. Shimron Hetmyer
first published:April 17, 2023, 07:00 IST
last updated:April 17, 2023, 07:00 IST