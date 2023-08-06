'Trade Naveen to RCB': LSG's Congratulatory Tweet for Andy Flower Garners Hilarious Reactions from Cricket Fans

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday wished their former head coach Andy Flower the very best on his new innings with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), starting next season. The Bangalore-based franchise parted ways with its previous coach Sanjay Bangar, along with director of cricket operations Mike Hesson, and signed Flower for the next three years. Earlier in July, the LSG bid farewell to the former Zimbabwe captain after two years of association and replaced him with Australia’s Justin Langer.

A few days after RCB confirmed getting Flower on board, LSG reacted to the former’s announcement post on Twitter.

“This should be fun. Go well, Andy,” the LSG tweeted.

This should be fun. Go well, Andy — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) August 4, 2023

LSG’s tweet was clearly a goodwill gesture but the fans decided to have some fun with it. The post garnered countless reactions from the cricket lover with one of them suggesting to trade Naveen-ul-Haq to RCB. The jibe was directed at the scuffle between the Afghan cricketer and RCB star Virat Kohli during an IPL 2023 game in Lucknow. It became one of the biggest talking points of the IPL 2023 which also involved LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. In the aftermath of the incident, all three were fined heavily.

Andy Flower was in the LSG dugout when the scuffle took place. The fans are curious about the scenario when the ex-Lucknow coach will be in the RCB camp and the two teams lock horns next year.

Here are the reactions:

So next time, it’s gg vs pushpa! pic.twitter.com/JeXxVb0Rff— Shreyas RK (@shrezboy) August 4, 2023

Admin what is the price of the mango in lucknow?It’s 120 per kg in Bengaluru— LOKESH (@vkabdevilers) August 4, 2023

Last time Andy was with you and he was showing full aggression against rcb……….. And this year he is the head coach of rcb………… Ek dum se waqt badal gya, jajbaat badal gya jindagi badal gyi.. — Kundan (@Kundan1256459) August 4, 2023

Andy Flower has a decorated career as a cricket coach in the international circuit. Before plying his trade in the IPL, he guided the Paul Collingwood-led English side to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2010. He has won PSL, The Hundred, ILT20, and T10 titles as head coach and was recently associated with the Australian team in the Ashes 2023 as a consultant.

Before getting signed by LSG in 2021, he worked with Punjab Kings as an assistant coach for two seasons.