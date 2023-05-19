Trent Boult Shows Excellent Reflexes, Takes Diving Catch Off His Own Ball to Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh | WATCH

Trent Boult has been phenomenal in the powerplay throughout this campaign in IPL 2023 season picking up crucial wickets in the very first over. Boult did his magic with the new ball once again as he dismissed the dangerman Prabhsimran Singh who recently smashed a century. Boult put in a diving catch off his bowling to show excellent reflexes.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first in Dharamshala, given the favourable conditions in the city for chasing teams. Punjab Kings openers Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings but they failed to leave a mark with Boult getting a breakthrough in the very first over.

The New Zealand quick has provided Rajasthan Royals with a wicket in the first over five times already this season as he picked up the latest scalp by dismissing Prabhsimran on Friday, May 19.

PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score: Shikhar Dhawan Departs as Punjab Kings in Deep Trouble

On the second ball of Punjab’s inning, Boult delivered a full-length delivery straight between the three stumps and Prabhsimran looked in all sorts of trouble as he could only end up giving up a thick leading edge, the ball went slightly towards the pacer’s right and jumped full length to complete a spectacular catch.

Watch Trent Boult’s stunning catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh:

It was the first of the early dismissals which rocked the Punjab Kings’ top order as Atharva Taide was the next man to depart after scoring 19 runs before he handed away a straightforward catch to Devdutt Padikkal to hand Navdeep Saini his first wicket in IPL 2023 season.

Skipper Shikhar was the next casualty as he got dismissed LBW following some great bowling from Adam Zampa before Saini picked his second wicket of the day by getting the priced wicket of dangerman Liam Livingstone who scored 94 runs at the venue a few days ago.

top videos

ALSO READ| ‘There’s no Reason Why MS Dhoni Can’t Keep Playing for Another 5 Years’: Mike Hussey on CSK Captain’s Future

It was a great start to the game for Rajasthan Royals who needed a win to boost their glimmer of hopes for reaching the IPL playoffs, although they needed other results to go in their favour as well.