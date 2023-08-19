TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: The Hundred 2023; Check Team Captain, Vice-captain and Predicted XIs

Trent Rockets will take on Birmingham Phoenix on Saturday in The Hundred competition. The Phoenix have won three of their last five games against the Rockets.

Nottingham’s Trent Bridge will host the clash between the two sides.

Despite having a poor record, the Rockets will now be hoping to secure a victory against the Phoenix to move up in the points table.

The Rockets had last squared off against the Phoenix in the previous season and lost by seven wickets.

They currently are fifth on the table and have claimed two wins out of the five games played so far. In their last game this season, the Rockets fell short by 10 runs even after Tom Kohler Cadmore delivered a 64-run knock in the game.

Birmingham Phoenix, on the other hand, have been disappointing this season as they sit at the bottom of the pile.

They have managed to win just a single game and have lost thrice.

In their last fixture, they managed to put up a score of 119 runs while losing seven wickets. But Southern Brave were able to reach the total quite comfortably with four wickets remaining. The Phoenix may boast a better head-to-head record against the Rockets but given their current forms, they will have to show significant improvement.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Daniel Sams

Vice-captain: Benny Howell

Wicketkeeper: Tom Kohler Cadmore

Batters: Colin Munro, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders: Lewis Gregory, Daniel Sams, Benny Howell, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha

TRT vs BPH Probable XIs

TRT: Alex Hales, Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Ish Sodhi, Luke Wood, Sam Cook

BPH: Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Chris Woakes, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson