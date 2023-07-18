TSK vs MINY, MLC 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For TSK vs MINY

TSK vs MINY Dream11 Prediction: Texas Super Kings will go one-on-one against MI New York in the 7th T20 game of Major League Cricket. Both teams have played two games each and have acquired the second and third rankings on the table.

The epic T20 clash will be hosted by Grand Prairie Stadium on July 18. Both teams have a loss and a win in the two games they have played. Therefore, both teams are equal favourites to pick up a win tomorrow.

Texas Super Kings won their first Major League Cricket game off brilliant performances from Devon Conway and David Miller. Both players scored a half-century each with David Miller scoring an impressive 61 runs in 42 balls. The batsman hit two fours and four sixes to help Texas set a total of 181 runs while losing six wickets. During their defence, Mohammad Mohsin picked up a four-wicket haul to sink LA Knight Riders, beating them by 69 runs. They lost their second game against Washington Freedom by six runs.

MI New York lost their first game by 22 runs to San Francisco Unicorns. Tim David hit an astonishing 58 runs in 28 balls including four boundaries and four sixes. However, it just was not enough to secure the victory for his team. They blew out LA Knight Riders in their second game, winning the match by 105 runs. Every MI New York bowler stepped up to defend their 155-run total. Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Ehsan Adil and Kieron Pollard took two wickets each to sink the Knights at a score of 50 runs.

Given their recent performances, both teams are equal favourites to win the 7th T20 game scheduled to take place at the Grand Prairie Stadium. It would be interesting to see who comes out on top of this epic clash.

TSK vs MINY Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Trent Boult

Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: David Miller, Tim David, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Mobsin

Bowlers: Rusty Theron, Gerald Coetzee, Nosthush Kenjinge, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada

TSK vs MINY Probable XIs:

TSK Probable XI: Devon Conway (wk), David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Rusty Theron, Lahiru Milantha, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee

MINY Probable XI: Shayan Jahangir, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Hammad Azam, Kieron Pollard (c), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Nosthush Kenjinge, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Ehsan Adil

TSK vs MINY Full Squad:

Texas Super Kings Full Squad: Cody Chetty, David Miller, Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sami Aslam, Calvin Savage, Daniel Sams, Dwayne Bravo, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Moshin, Devon Conway (wk), Lahiru Milantha (wk), Cameron Stevenson, Gerald Coetzee, Imran Tahir, Rusty Theron, Zia Shahzad

MI New York Full Squad: Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim David, David Wiese, Hammad Azam, Jasdeep Singh, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (wk), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Saideep Ganesh (wk), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Ehsan Adil, Jason Behrendorff, Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Phillip, Nosthush Kenjige, Sarabjit Ladda, Trent Boult.