TSK vs MINY MLC 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Major League Cricket Coverage on TV & Online

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Streaming: Texas Super Kings will be aiming to return to winning ways when they take the field against MI New York on Tuesday. The Major League Cricket (MLC) match between Texas Super Kings and MI New York is scheduled to take place at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Having played two matches so far in the inaugural season of the MLC, Texas have managed to gain as many points. In their last match, the Faf du Plessis-led side had to concede a six-run defeat at the hands of Washington Freedom. Texas had kicked off their MLC journey with a 69-run win against Los Angeles Knight Riders.

The scene has been quite the opposite for MI New York in the MLC till now. Kieron Pollard’s men suffered a 22-run defeat against San Francisco Unicorns in their first match of the competition. In their last fixture against Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI claimed their first win of the tournament.

When will the Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Major League Cricket match be played?

The Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Major League Cricket match will be played on Tuesday, July 18.

Where will the Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Major League Cricket match be played?

The Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Major League Cricket match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

What time will the Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Major League Cricket match be played?

The Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Major League Cricket match will start at 6:00 am IST.

How to live stream Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Major League Cricket match?

The Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Major League Cricket match will be streamed live on JioCinema.

How to watch Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Major League Cricket match on TV?

The Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Major League Cricket match will be televised live on Sports 18 Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Major League Cricket match?

Texas Super Kings probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron

MI New York probable XI: Dewald Brevis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hammad Azam, Steven Taylor, Tim David, Kieron Pollard (c), Monank Patel, Ehsan Adil, Sarabjit Ladda, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult