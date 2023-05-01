Twitter Erupts as 'Unfair' Decision Costs Rohit Sharma's Scalp Against Rajasthan Royals

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians registered a 6-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

The win would have no doubt been special, especially considering it was the birthday of the star Indian batsman. However, the manner in which he departed the crease has got people arguing about the decision.

Rohit was given out for 3 runs on the 5th delivery he faced in a controversial decision.

But as replays suggest, the ball did not hit the stumps, rather it was RR skipper and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson’s glove that hit the stumps and dislodged the bails.

“Unfair", read one fan’s Twitter post after the dismissal.

Another fan posted a tweet that read “Watched Rohit Sharma’s wicket replay many times, I think he is not out. According to me it was Sanju Samson’s glove which was hit to the stumps. But whatever, the decision would’ve been accurately known if DRS have been taken. I wish it was reviewed"

Watched Rohit Sharma’s wicket replay many times, I think he is not out. According to me it was Sanju Samson’s glove which was hit to the stumps.But whatever, the decision would’ve been accurately known if DRS have been taken. I wish it was reviewed. #MIvsRR #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/N6bCTBUr0i — Vihaan Shergill (@Vihaan_Shergil) April 30, 2023

One post read, “RR has cheated Rohit Sharma‘s wicket and then enjoyed it. But God was seeing everything. Lad lost the winning match brutally. Just Karma."

RR has cheated Rohit Sharma’s wicket and then enjoyed it. But God was seeing everything. Lad lost the winning match brutally. Just Karma. pic.twitter.com/ZsyVwEVqfn— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 30, 2023

Another supporter posted “KARMA for Royals !! RR robbed and cheated Rohit Sharma wicket and Mumbai won it."

KARMA for Royals !!RR robbed and cheated Rohit Sharma wicket and Mumbai won it.#MIvsRR #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/15ZDecyBH3 — Bigg Boss Critic (@TheBiggBossBoyz) April 30, 2023

Rajasthan notched up 212 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the first innings of the game after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up a spectacular ton as he managed to score a handsome 124 runs off just 62 deliveries. MI’s Arshad Khan was their pick of the bowlers as he managed to scalp 3 wickets for 39 runs in his four overs.

MI got off to a rocky start with Rohit departing in the second over of the innings, but Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green steadied the innings for the team from Maharashtra.

Kishan scored 28 off 23 deliveries before falling to Ravichandran Ashwin, who also dismissed Green for 44 off 26.

Suryakumar Yadav’s timely 55 runs innings off 29 balls turned the tide of the game in Mumbai’s favour before Tim David produced the goods for the Rohit-led side.

David’s swashbuckling 14-ball 45-run innings for Mumbai with Tilak Verma’s 29 runs contribution saw MI get over the finish line.

