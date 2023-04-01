Twitter Goes Crazy as Arijit Singh Bows Down to Touch MS Dhoni's Feet At IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League got underway in Ahmedabad on March 31. Ahead of the season opener, fans got to witness a power-packed opening ceremony, featuring celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna. The grand IPL 2023 opening ceremony enthralled cricket fans but there was one particular moment which seems to have won a million hearts.

Singer Arijit Singh and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni were spotted sharing a heartwarming moment at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following his stunning performance, Arijit decided to bow down before Dhoni and touch the legendary Indian skipper’s feet.

Arijit Singh touched MS Dhoni's feet during IPL 2023 opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/8DeX3mRb9N— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023

The moving gesture soon became a big talking point on social media. Praising the singer, a user wrote, “Arijit Singh is one of the most down-to-earth celebrities in India.”

Arijit singh is one of the most down to earth celebrities in india— Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) March 31, 2023

Another person termed both Arijit Singh and MS Dhoni as “legends.”

Both are legends in their own way— Nazia Sheikh (@n_sheikh007) April 1, 2023

“This man is Gem. Keeping Dhoni’s contributions aside, it was greatness of Arijit Singh who showed such a great gesture. Simplicity at its peak,” read a comment.

This man is Gem.Keeping dhoni contribution aside,It was greatness of arijit singh who showed such a great gesture.Simplicity at its peak pic.twitter.com/dcpuB4jVo5— Anshu singh (@anshuSingh1461) March 31, 2023

Echoing a similar sentiment, another fan commented, “Arijit Singh is a legend himself but he is so simple, sober and down to earth. I haven’t seen such simplicity in Bollywood. Legend respecting another legend.”

Arijit Singh is a legend himself but he is so simple, sober and down to earth. I haven't seen simplicity like him in bollywood.Legend respecting legend. — CS Siddarth Agarwal (@sidd1910) March 31, 2023

Many fans called MS Dhoni the “GOAT” in the comments.

Coming back to on-field developments, MS Dhoni produced a quickfire 14 off just seven balls. The Chennai Super Kings skipper’s final-over exploits guided his side in reaching a formidable total of 178/7 against defending champions Gujarat Titans. Earlier, Chennai opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad came up with a majestic knock of 50-ball 92.

Dhoni and Gaikwad’s brilliance with the bat, however, went in vain as Gujarat reached the target with four balls to spare. Gujarat batter Shubman Gill pulled off a sublime knock of 62 to earn a five-wicket victory for his side. Gujarat’s Rashid Khan was adjudged Player of the Match for registering commendable figures of 2/26 in the game.

