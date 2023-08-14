CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Watch: Former Mumbai Indians Bowler Takes Hat-trick on His Birthday During The Hundred

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 09:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Tymal Mills represents Southern Brave in The Hundred. (Reuters Photo)

Tymal Mills is just the second bowler in the Men's Hundred to have taken a hat-trick.

Tymal Mills gave himself with a memorable birthday gift as he became the second bowler in the Men’s Hundred competition to take a hat-trick. With three slow delivers in a row, Mills completed the feat playing a major role in his team Southern Brave’s dominating nine-wicket win over Welsh Fire.

Mills, who has represented five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in the past, took the hat-trick with the final three deliveries of Welsh Fire’s innings. He accounted for Ben Green, Haris Rauf and David Payne off 97th, 98th and 100th delivery.

Welsh Fire were thus bowled out for 87 - their lowest score in the competition’s history.

Mills is the second bowler to achieve the record with Imran Tahir being the first to do as when he played for Birmingham Phoenix in 2021. Incidentally, Tahir also took the hat-trick against Welsh Fire.

“I don’t like to shout about it but it was a nice day and a nice [birthday] present," Mills told BBC. “We’ve had a scratchy start, a game rained off, a close win, a close loss, got hammered by the Superchargers. We needed a win, we’ve got a few players sick and injured, we don’t play now until Wednesday so hopefully we can get some players back."

“James Vince is locked up in his room, he spent all day yesterday in bed and spent today in bed as well. Hopefully he is able to come back to Southampton with us. In a way, we’d like to play again quickly after a performance like that," he added.

Batting first, Welsh Fire’s innings never got the momentum. They kept losing wickets regularly starting with the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow for a four-ball duck. Opener Steve Eskinazi was their top-scorer with 38 off 34.

Southern Brave lost the wicket of Finn Allen before overhauling the target with ease in just 59 deliveries.

August 14, 2023
