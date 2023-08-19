UAE vs NZ 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction for 2nd T20I: Check Our Captain, Vice-captain and Probable XIs Tips

New Zealand will face the United Arab Emirates in the 2nd T20I game of their tour of the Arabian country.

The Kiwis currently lead the three-match series 1-0, hoping to close out the series tonight.

The Dubai International Stadium will host the second T20I clash.

In the opening matcg, New Zealand emerged victorious by 19 runs. Tim Seifert was phenomenal in the first innings of the game, smashing 55 runs in 34 balls. He belted two fours and three sixes to help the Kiwis to a 155-run total while having lost six wickets.

New Zealand produced a good show with the ball too, dismissing UAE for 136.

Tim Southee scalped five wickets.

Mitchell Santner and James Neesham chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

New Zealand start favourites, again.

UAE vs NZ Fantasy Tips

Captain: Tim Southee

Vice-captain: Tim Seifert

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Aryansh Sharma

Batters: Mark Chapman, Asif Khan

Allrounders: Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Basil Hameed

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Zahoor Khan, Kyle Jamieson, Junaid Siddique

NZ vs UAE Probable XIs

UAE Probable XI: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

NZ Probable XI: Tim Seifert, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (c), Ben Lister

NZ vs UAE Full Squad

UAE: Ansh Tandon, Asif Khan, Ethan Carl D’Souza, Lovepreet Bajwa, Muhammad Waseem (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Farazuddin, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Jash Giyanani, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Cole McConchie, Dean Foxcroft, Hames Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tim Seifert (wk), Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (c)