2nd T20I: UAE Stun New Zealand by 7 Wickets to Create History in Dubai

United Arab Emirates captain Muhammad Waseem made 55 to set up a seven-wicket win over New Zealand on Saturday in Dubai as the hosts levelled the three-match T20 series.

Set 143 to win after again choosing to bowl first, the UAE lost opener Aryansh Sharma without scoring before Waseem and Vriitya Aravind (25) steadied the innings. This is the first time that UAE have defeated New Zealand across any format.

Waseem struck four fours and three sixes in his 29-ball knock, which ended when he skied left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner to extra cover.

Asif Khan finished off the job with an unbeaten 48 as he smacked New Zealand skipper Tim Southee for three boundaries in the 16th over to seal a famous victory with 26 balls to spare.

Mark Chapman’s 63 was the standout contribution in New Zealand’s 142/8.

Opener Chad Bowes and Jimmy Neesham, who both scored 21, were the only other batters to reach double figures for the tourists.

The moment UAE defeated New Zealand and squared the three-match T20I series 1-1🇦🇪🏏 pic.twitter.com/Heygr0Puu9— UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) August 19, 2023

Aayan Afzal Khan ripped through New Zealand’s top order, the left-arm spinner bowling Santner and Dane Cleaver in successive balls before having Bowes stumped to record figures of 3-20.

“We always look to win. I always look to contribute. Asif is a quality player. He has debuted late but he has experience. He told me he will finish the game," UAE captain Muhammed Waseem said after the match.

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee said his team didn’t learn from their mistakes committed in the series opener.

“Lot of credit to the UAE team. Anything can happen on a given day in T20 cricket. We didn’t learn from the first game," Southee said.

New Zealand won the first match of the series by 19 runs on Thursday. The series finale is at the same venue on Sunday.

With AFP Inputs