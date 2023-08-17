UAE vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details for 1st T20I: How to Watch Series Coverage on TV And Online

UAE and New Zealand will go head-to-head in the first T20I of their bilateral tour on Thursday. The UAE have only managed to win two out of their last five T20Is.

The first T20I will be played tonight at the Dubai International Stadium. New Zealand secured two T20I wins in their last three matches during the Pakistan tour. The Kiwis would be hoping to continue their momentum in the series against the UAE.

The UAE picked up a victory in their last ODI fixture against the United States back in July. They won the contest by one run. UAE’s Asif Khan scored a brilliant century, amassing 151 runs in only 145 balls helping establish a total of 309.

Sanchit Sharma, Ali Naseer and Junaid Siddique combined for seven wickets in the second half of the game to help limit the Americans to 308 for nine wickets.

New Zealand last played an international fixture back in May that saw them pick up a victory against Pakistan. Will Young played a phenomenal 87-run innings helping his side to a total of 299 runs during the 5th ODI. Rachin Ravindra and Henry Shipley took three wickets each, guiding their side to a win by 47 runs.

New Zealand will be heading into today’s game as the favourites to win. The Kiwis will be looking to build some momentum ahead of the World Cup in India.

Ahead of Thursday’s 1st T20I match between UAE and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

When will the 1st T20I between UAE and New Zealand be played?

The 1st T20I match between UAE and New Zealand will occur on August 17, Thursday.

Where will the 1st T20I between UAE and New Zealand be played?

The 1st T20I match between UAE and New Zealand will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the 1st T20I match between UAE and New Zealand begin?

The 1st T20I match between UAE and New Zealand will start at 7:30 PM IST on August 17, Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast UAE vs New Zealand 1st T20I match?

UAE vs New Zealand match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch UAE vs New Zealand 1st T20I match live streaming?

UAE vs New Zealand match will be streamed live on the Fancode app in India.

What are Probable XIs of UAE and New Zealand for the 1st T20I?

UAE Probable XI: Waseem Muhammad (c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Ali Naseer, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan

New Zealand Probable XI: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Dane Cleaver, Tim Seifert (wk), Ben Lister, Tim Southee (c), Kyle Jamieso