UAE vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction For Second ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For UAE vs West Indies

The first ODI between the two teams resulted in a comfortable win for the West Indies by 7 wickets and 88 balls left. West Indies now lead the 3-game series 1-0. This is ahead of their qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe from where the teams will be selected for the main event that is going to be held in India where only 2 slots remain empty.

UAE won the toss and decided to bat first in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, a pitch which supports the team which bats first. However, the UAE team was all out by the 47th over. Keemo Paul was able to take 3 wickets and most importantly took the wicket of Ali Naseer, who was looking dangerous with a half-century.

The team was able to score a total of 202, which was then chased down by the West Indies team easily. With Brandon King giving a beautiful knock of 112 of 112 balls, the win was registered in just 35.2 overs. West Indies had brought in a fairly young team and also had their new coach and 2-time T20 champion, Darren Sammy on their side.

Most Runs-

Brandon King- 112

Ali Naseer- 58

Shamarh Brooks- 44

Most Wickets-

Keemo Paul- 3

Dominic Drakes- 2

Yannic Cariah- 2

Dream11 Prediction

Wicket Keepers- S. Hope (9 credits), V Aravind (8 credits)

Batsman- W. Muhammad (8.5 credits), B. King (8 credits), Asif Khan (8 credits), S Brooks (7.5 credits), R Shahzad (7.5 credits)

All-Rounders- R. Mustafa (9 credits), R. Chase (8.5 credits), A Khan (8.5 credits), K. Paul (8 credits)

Bowlers- K Meiyappan (8.5 credits), J Siddique (8 credits)

UAE vs WI probable XI-

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (C), Aryansh Sharma (WK), Vriitya Arvind, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Palaniapan Meiyappan Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sharmarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C)(WK), Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes.

UAE and WI full squad

UAE: Mohammad Waseem (c), Aayan Khan, Aditya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Ansh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ethan D’Souza, Fahad Nawaz, Jonathan Figgy, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Lovepreet Singh, Matiullah, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind and Zahoor Khan.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas