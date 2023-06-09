UAE vs WI Live Cricket Streaming For 3rd ODI: How to Watch UAE vs West Indies Coverage on TV And Online

The last match of the three-match ODI series between UAE and West Indies will take place on June 9 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This match will commence at 6:00 PM IST.

UAE, having already lost the series, enters the final game aiming to salvage their pride. Their relatively inexperienced bowling lineup has been a significant factor in their defeat in both previous matches. In the first ODI, they struggled to take crucial wickets, allowing West Indies to comfortably reach their target.

In contrast, West Indies has remained unscathed throughout the series, showcasing exceptional skill both with the bat and ball. Their performance has been clinical in both encounters. This series victory holds great significance for the Windies, as it marks their first series win under the captaincy of Shai Hope.

Ahead of Friday’s IPL 2023 match between UAE and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date 3rd ODI match between UAE and West Indies will be played?

The 3rd ODI match between UAE and West Indies will take place on June 09, Friday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match UAE vs West Indies be played?

The 3rd ODI match between UAE and West Indies will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will the 3rd ODI match between UAE and West Indies begin?

The 3rd ODI match between UAE and West Indies will begin at 6:00 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast UAE vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

UAE vs West Indies match will not be televised on any TV channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UAE vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

UAE vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of UAE and West Indies For IPL 2023?

UAE vs WI Full Squad

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Ethan D’Souza, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aayan Afzal Khan, Asif Khan, Matiullah Khan, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Fahad Nawaz, Rameez Shahzad, Junaid Siddique, Lovepreet Singh, Aryansh Sharma, Sanchit Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Ansh Tandon

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vc), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Johnson Charles